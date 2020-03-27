Markets in Asia advance on hopes of US stimulus package

Markets in Asia continued to advance on Friday after hopes of a coronavirus relief bill in the US helped Wall Street to a third day of gains.

Indexes in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai were all in the green, but Australia’s ASX fell.

Wall Street appeared to shrug off miserable news on unemployment as the S&P 500 rose 6.2%, bringing its three-day rally to 17.6%, while the Dow industrials have risen an even steeper 21.3% since Monday.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, easily breaking the previous record set in 1982, as layoffs and business shutdowns sweep across the country.

Analysts said the market finished higher on Thursday because the bad news on unemployment was expected.