Police are hunting for the killer of a woman found dead in church grounds

A manhunt has been launched for a woman’s killer after her body was found in the grounds of an east London Baptist church.

She is in her early 40s, had multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene in what Metropolitan Police North East Borough Commander Richard Tucker described as a “shocking incident”.

Officers were called to the Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow, on Thursday at around 3.10pm.

The woman is believed to have been killed early that morning.