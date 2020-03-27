Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus after swift congressional votes amid coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law on Friday.

Congress passed the legislation this week to support businesses, rush resources to healthcare providers overburdened due to the coronavirus crisis and help struggling families during the deepening epidemic.

Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus that have shut schools, closed businesses and brought American life in many places to a virtual standstill.

“This will deliver urgently needed relief,” Trump said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked only by Republican lawmakers. He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans “first.”

"This is a very important day outside the single biggest economic relief package in American history and I must say and or any other package by the way.

"It's twice as large as any relief ever signed and it's $2.2billion but it actually goes up to $6.2 potentially billion dollars, trillion dollars.

"So you're talking about a $6.2 trillion bill, nothing like that and this will deliver urgently needed relief to our nations' families, workers and businesses."