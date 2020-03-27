Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, he has revealed on Twitter.

He posted a video saying he has "mild symptoms" and is self-isolating but says he will "continue to lead the government’s response" to Covid-19 via video-conference "as we fight this virus".

In the video, he said "thanks to the wizardry of modern technology" he can carry on working and communicating with his "top team" to "lead the national fightback".

He added how it was "very moving" to join in the national applause for the NHS on Thursday night and said he wants to "thank everybody involved" in the battle against coronavirus.

One issue that will be of concern for the prime minister is that because his fiance Carrie Symonds is pregnant, she falls into one of the more vulnerable groups.