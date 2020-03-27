- ITV Report
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, he has revealed on Twitter.
He posted a video saying he has "mild symptoms" and is self-isolating but says he will "continue to lead the government’s response" to Covid-19 via video-conference "as we fight this virus".
In the video, he said "thanks to the wizardry of modern technology" he can carry on working and communicating with his "top team" to "lead the national fightback".
He added how it was "very moving" to join in the national applause for the NHS on Thursday night and said he wants to "thank everybody involved" in the battle against coronavirus.
One issue that will be of concern for the prime minister is that because his fiance Carrie Symonds is pregnant, she falls into one of the more vulnerable groups.
Pregnant women, along with those over 70 and people with health conditions were the first groups “strongly advised” to undertake social distancing measures.
It is likely a number of Mr Johnson's closest Cabinet ministers will now be tested for the virus.
He sat close to both Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Support for the prime minister poured in from across the political spectrum, with many wishing him a full recovery.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tweeted: “I don’t wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need.”
Nigel Farage posted: “Wishing @BorisJohnson well and a very rapid recovery.”
And former chancellor Sajid Javid replied: “Get well soon. Sending you best wishes from Javid family and Bailey.”
She wrote on Twitter: "I don't wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.
"I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need."
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.
“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.
“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.
“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”
Mr Johnson is the latest in a raft of world leaders to have been affected by the virus.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with people infected with Covid-19.
Prince Charles also has the virus.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus