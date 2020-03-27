Rough sleepers 'to be housed by weekend' amid coronavirus crisis, charity says

The government has reportedly asked local authorities to house all rough sleepers by the weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

A charity supporting homeless people, Crisis, said Whitehall officials wrote to all local authorities to ask that those without a home are given safe places to stay during the national lockdown.

The government has yet to confirm the move.

The charity the letter sent to local authorities reportedly said: "As you know, this is a public health emergency. We are all redoubling our efforts to do what we possibly can at this stage to ensure that everybody is inside and safe by this weekend, and we stand with you in this.

"These are unusual times so I’m asking for an unusual effort. Many areas of the country have already been able to ’safe harbour’ their people which is incredible. What we need to do now though is work out how we can get ‘everyone in’."

The move has been praised by homeless charities, with Crisis calling it a "landmark" moment.