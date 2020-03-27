Scam text tells people they have been fined for going out during coronavirus lockdown

People have been warned not to fall for a scam text message saying they have been fined for stepping outside during the coronavirus lockdown.

The bogus text - the latest in a series of scams related to the virus - claims to be from the Government.

It tells the recipient their movements have been monitored through their phone and they must pay a fine or face a more severe penalty, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) warned.

Police have been given powers to fine - or even arrest - individuals flouting strengthened lockdown measures.