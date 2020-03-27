The Royal Rota: Our royal team on Prince Charles' positive coronavirus test and how the royals thanked the NHS

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

This week's episode might have been recorded remotely as the UK settles into the coronavirus lockdown but Chris and Lizzie had plenty to talk about.

Prince Charles tested positive for the virus which got us wondering when did he get infected and why was he tested so quickly?

We spoke to Dame Floella Benjamin, who met the Prince days before his announcement, and doctor Samantha Batt-Rawden who shared what it's like for medical staff on the frontline.

Chris and Lizzie also check in on the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who visited a 111 call centre earlier in the week to thank NHS staff, something that inspired their children to share a special video online.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.