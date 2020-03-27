Who are the high profile people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus?

A host of people have been joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as being diagnosed with coronavirus. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock have become the latest high profile people to catch Covid-19. The prime minister announced he had developed mild symptoms in a post on social media on Friday morning - swiftly followed by Mr Hancock. Mr Johnson will continue to lead the United Kingdom's response to the coronavirus, instead working from home at his Downing Street office. His announcement was shortly followed by a second from Mr Hancock, who said he had also been given a positive test result for the virus. The politicians are one of a number of high profile people to have contracted the virus, including a number of British politicians. So who are some of the other well-known people to have contracted the virus?

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both reported having coronavirus symptoms. Credit: AP

Actors Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced they tested positive while they were together in Australia. The Oscar-winning actor, 63, has been in Australia filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and said he started experiencing symptoms of the virus. Hanks said he felt like he had a cold, singer Wilson, also 63, suffered from chills. The couple have since said they are recovering and feeling better.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles is said to be coping well after been diagnosed with coronavirus. Credit: PA

The announcement that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus was made by Clarence House on Thursday. His wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but does not have the virus. The couple are now self-isolating at the Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. A source said on Thursday both remained in good spirits and that the prince was up and about and not bedridden, while the medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. Buckingham Palace has said the Queen "remains in good health" and last saw Charles on the morning of March 12. Other members of the British royal family are not thought to have contracted the virus, but Prince Albert II of Monaco announced he had tested positive for the virus. He had been with the British heir in the weeks ahead of Charles being diagnosed with the virus.

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba tested positive for the virus before making an announcement on Twitter. Credit: PA

Actor Idris Elba announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 in a post on social media. The star of BBC drama Luther said on Twitter “I feel okay”, and does not have any symptoms. Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he said. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.” Elba, who posted a video also featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and is “doing okay”. Elba said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus. “This is serious,” he said. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.” Elba told fans to remain “really vigilant”.

MPs Nadine Dorries, Matt Hancock and Kate Osborne all test positive

Nadine Dorries was the first MP to test positive for the virus. Credit: PA

Matt Hancock announced shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he had tested positive for the virus on Friday morning. It follows health minister, Nadine Dorries, saying confirmation she had contracted the coronavirus was like “iced water trickling down my spine”. The Mid-Bedfordshire MP spent time self-isolating after the positive result, referring to the diagnosis as a "game-changer". She was the first Westminster representative to test positive for the virus. Kate Osborne became the second MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, as a peer became the first in the House of Lords to self-isolate. Ms Osborne's diagnosis announcement was followed by news that Baroness Northover, a Liberal Democrat peer, was self-isolating after developing symptoms. A spokesperson for her party said: "We are pleased she is recovering well," at the time of her diagnosis.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The wife of the Canadian prime minister tested positive for the virus. Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced earlier this month. The announcement said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau - who had returned to Canada on after a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom - was feeling well and would remain in isolation. The Canadian prime minister was said to be displaying no symptoms at the time. His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.