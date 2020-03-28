Government to introduce flexible insolvency rules to help businesses amid coronavirus crisis

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said that there will be new measures to improve the insolvency system to help businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Sharma announced changes to insolvency rules to allow firms “greater flexibility as they face the current crisis”.

“It is crucial when the crisis passes, as it will, we are ready to bounce back,” he said, as he detailed measures to help businesses “emerge intact the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“These measures will give those firms extra time and space to weather the storm and be ready when the crisis ends whilst ensuring creditors get the best return possible in the circumstances,” he continued.

The new rules will allow companies undergoing restructuring to continue access to supplies and raw materials.