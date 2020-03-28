Coronavirus deaths passes thousand mark in UK

The number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000 as it was revealed another Cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.

As of 5pm on Friday, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, up from 759 the day before, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.

In England, a further 246 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths there to 935, NHS England said.

There were 49 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed on Saturday in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of known cases there to 324.

A further four people with coronavirus have died in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths there to 38, while seven people more have died in Scotland.