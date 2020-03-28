- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus deaths passes thousand mark in UK
The number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000 as it was revealed another Cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.
As of 5pm on Friday, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, up from 759 the day before, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.
A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.
In England, a further 246 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths there to 935, NHS England said.
There were 49 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed on Saturday in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of known cases there to 324.
A further four people with coronavirus have died in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths there to 38, while seven people more have died in Scotland.
Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “172 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,093, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.
“Four further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 38.
“We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.
“Coronavirus is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives. “We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus