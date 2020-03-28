Coronavirus-hit cruise ship allowed through Panama Canal

A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship stranded off the coast of Panama with over 200 British nationals on board will be allowed to continue its journey through the Panama Canal. Operator Holland America Line said more than 130 people have reported flu-like symptoms on MS Zaandam, while four “older guests” are confirmed to have died – although their cause of death has not been given. The ship, which was refused entry to a series of ports as the world responds to the Covid-19 pandemic, had attempted the journey to Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

But authorities in Panama said no vessel with confirmed cases could travel through the Panama Canal. On Saturday, Panama’s government announced they would grant those on board “humanitarian aid” and allow the ship to pass through the waterway. None of the 1,243 passengers on the ship or any members of the 586 crew will be able to disembark on Panamanian soil, the government added. The ship has been at sea since March 14 when it was refused permission to dock in Chile, where the cruise was due to end in San Antonio on March 21. Holland America Line began transferring healthy passengers to a sister ship docked nearby, the Rotterdam, which has been providing the Zaandam with medical supplies and personnel.

Passengers look out from the Zaandam cruise ship Credit: Arnulfo Franco/AP

It is not yet known whether the Rotterdam will also be allowed to pass through the Panama Canal. The move comes after families of Britons travelling on the vessel called on the UK Government to rescue their relatives – many of whom have been confined to their cabins since Sunday. Guy Jones told the PA news agency his parents were among some 229 British nationals on the luxury cruise liner. Nick Jones, a retired head teacher, and Celia Jones, a retired university staff member, both from Bristol, left the UK for the cruise on March 1.

Nick and Celia Jones are among over 200 British nationals on board Credit: Nick Jones/Handout/PA