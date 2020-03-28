How coronavirus has changed UK life in seven days

UK streets are empty at the end of a week that saw the nation placed on lockdown to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA

In the space of seven short days, life in the UK has changed beyond recognition. The nation is entering its first weekend of lockdown at the end of a week that has seen society shut down and the streets virtually empty as attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus ramped up. A week ago today, pubs, bars, theatres and restaurants were facing their first full day of closure, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closing down of the hospitality and entertainment sectors. The ban, backed by the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, came amid reports that many people were ignoring an earlier voluntary appeal to stay away.

A near-deserted Liverpool city centre the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The number of people who had died after testing positive for Covid-19 stood at 233. Sunday brought a Mother’s Day unlike anyone had ever seen before, as the public were urged to resist visiting their mothers amid a warning from Mr Johnson that the outbreak was “accelerating”. He said that while “everyone’s strongest instinct” was to visit their mother, the best single present they could give was to stay away and minimise the risk of infection. Meanwhile, it was announced that the NHS was to begin sending out letters to the 1.5 million people considered to be most at risk from the disease, urging them to remain at home for the next 12 weeks. Mr Johnson said that “shielding” for this vulnerable group – which includes those with severe respiratory conditions and those suffering from certain cancers – would do “more than any other single measure to save life”.

Just a day later, the Prime Minister announced the strictest curbs on UK life seen yet, placing the country on lockdown. In a televised address to the nation, Mr Johnson ordered the public to only leave home to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible” and to perform one form of exercise a day. People could also leave their houses to seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if “absolutely necessary”, he said. All shops selling non-essential items, along with premises including libraries, playgrounds and places of worship, were immediately closed, all social events, including weddings and baptisms, but not funerals, were stopped, and public gatherings of more than two people – other than of those who people live with – were banned. The measures were put under “constant review” and would be considered for relaxation in three weeks, Mr Johnson said.

Clarence House said in a statement that Charles, 71, had “mild symptoms” and was self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who did not have the virus. Meanwhile, just 24 hours after launching the call for volunteers, it was revealed that 405,000 people had signed up to help. And Parliament adjourned for an early Easter break after emergency legislation to tackle Covid-19 was approved. On Thursday evening, people across the country, including the royal family and the Prime Minister, took to balconies, windows and doorsteps to offer a national round of applause to NHS staff.

It came on a day that saw the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, unveil a £9 billion package of support for self-employed workers. The scheme, which will be open for at least three months, will cover 80% of an individual’s average month profits, but it may not be available until June and will only be available to those who have a tax return for 2019. Police officers in England were given the power to enforce the coronavirus lockdown as of 1pm on Thursday, with those who flout the rules on staying at home facing arrest or fines.