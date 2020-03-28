'It is terrifying thinking about how we are going to cope', doctor says as hospitals battle coronavirus

A doctor at a London hospital has described the trauma of witnessing a consultant breaking down in tears due to the pressure on the NHS caused by coronavirus.

Dr Karin Rahim says it is "terrifying" to think how hospitals will be able to cope when the peak of the coronavirus comes in a few weeks.

“It’s made me sad to see so many of my consultants - and one in particular, she is the type of doctor I want to be when I come out out of my training," Dr Rahim says.

"She is an A&E consultant but I saw her breakdown today, and I totally get it, because it is terrifying thinking about how we are going to cope and who we are going to say no to eventually."

Deaths in the UK have passed the 1,000 mark, with London the region worst-affected by Covid-19.

A further 260 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, all between the ages of 33 and 100 years old, NHS England has said.

All the patients, bar 13, had underlying health conditions.