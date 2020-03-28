Man claiming to have coronavirus charged with common assault after coughing at police officer

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly coughing at a police officer and claiming to have coronavirus.

Greater Manchester Police said Mateusz Rejewski, 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of common assault on an emergency service worker and one count of breaching a dispersal notice.

The force said officers in the city's Piccadilly Gardens on Thursday were detaining Rejewski for breaching a dispersal order when he allegedly coughed at an officer while claiming he had coronavirus.

The officer is self-isolating as a precaution.

Rejewski has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.