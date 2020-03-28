National Trust celebrates 125 years since first land acquisition

The National Trust is marking 125 years since its first land acquisition by offering stunning views of the location online for those in isolation. Dinas Oleu in North Wales was gifted to the conservation charity on March 29 1895 by philanthropist Fanny Talbot. The trust now cares for more than 250,000 hectares of countryside, 780 miles of coastline and hundreds of places across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Its houses, shops, cafes, parks, gardens and car parks are currently closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dinas Oleu, viewed from Barmouth beach Credit: John Miller/National Trust/PA

But to mark the anniversary, the National Trust is helping people to remotely enjoy its landscapes with images showing the arrival of spring. Twelve images of Dinas Oleu will feature on the charity’s digital platforms, showing blue skies, sandy shores and coastal scenery. Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, said: “The trust was founded 125 years ago for the benefit of the nation – with our founders particularly wanting to ensure everyone had access to beauty and nature. “In light of current circumstances, the same is true today and we want to honour our mission by doing everything that we can to bring nature, beauty and history to your homes in the coming weeks, starting with Dinas Oleu and where it all began.

The view from Dinas Oleu Credit: John Miller/National Trust/PA

“Over the coming weeks, our digital platforms – social media feeds, website, podcasts and video – will become even more important, ensuring the places of nature, beauty and history that we care for on behalf of the nation can remain open for business virtually while we are temporarily closed. “We hope this will help people connect with nature wherever they are and to find moments of joy in the world around them.

Barmouth town and harbour viewed from Dinas Oleu Credit: John Miller/National Trust/PA