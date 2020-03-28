Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has temporary prison leave extended amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s prison leave has been extended. Credit: Free Nazanin Campaign/Handout

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said her temporary leave from prison in Iran has been extended. Richard Ratcliffe said his wife’s father had been told her temporary release from Evin prison in Tehran – granted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic – had been extended by two weeks and will now run until April 18. Mr Ratcliffe added that his wife’s file has been put forward to the Iranian Prosecutor General to be considered for clemency.

Richard Ratcliffe Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The British-Iranian woman has been living in relative isolation at her parents’ house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the outbreak. She has to wear an ankle tag during the furlough, and can only go within a 300-metre range of her parents’ home. Iran is among the countries worst-affected by Covid-19 – reporting over 29,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 deaths from the disease. Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news on Twitter – calling it a “glimmer of hope amidst the darkness”. “Let’s pray that this remarkable family are reunited soon,” he added.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has to wear an ankle tag and can only go within a 300-metre range of her parents’ home Credit: Handout/Free Nazanin Campaign