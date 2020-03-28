NHS to send ‘check-in text’ to those with suspected Covid-19

People in self-isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms are to get regular check-in texts from the NHS, the Government has announced.

A new messaging service – which launched on Saturday – will send daily texts to new patients who register their symptoms and contact details with the 111 online service.

Messages from the health service will check how people are, while ensuring that those who require help during the quarantine period receive it.

It will be sent to those who contact the 111 online service, complete the assessment and leave information such as their age, mobile number and when symptoms began.