PM pleaded ‘we need ventilators’, says Donald Trump

Boris Johnson’s opening words in a phone call with Donald Trump were “we need ventilators”, the US president said, as officials defended the Government over procuring equipment essential in saving lives from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has been urging businesses to ramp up production of the life-saving machines which are currently desperately lacking in the UK.

The news comes after a further 260 people were confirmed to have died from coronavirus in the UK, all between the ages of 33 and 100 years old.

The latest figures released show more than 1,000 people have died from the virus since it started spreading in the United Kingdom.

But Mr Trump invoked Korean War-era legislation to order the General Motors car giant to switch production lines to make ventilators.

The President said the PM issued an instant plea to him regarding the machines when they spoke after Mr Johnson’s positive test for Covid-19.