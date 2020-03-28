President Trump invokes act to force General Motors to produce ventilators

President Donald Trump has issued a Defence Production Act order to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Mr Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course”.

The president, who had previously been reluctant to use the act, said “GM was wasting time” and that his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators to help save American lives.

GM has re-purposed its auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana to make the machines.

However experts say that no matter how many ventilators companies can crank out, it may not be enough to cover the entire need, and it may not come in time to help areas now being hit hard with critical virus cases.

US hospitals currently have about 65,000 ventilators fully capable of treating severe coronavirus patients.

But some estimates suggest around 960,000 people in the US will need to be on ventilators at one point or another during the crisis.