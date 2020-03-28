Donald Trump considers quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

President Donald Trump has said he is considering imposing a quarantine to prevent people in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from travelling.

Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that it would be for a “short period of time, if we do it at all”.

He said he had spoken to Florida governor Ron DeSantis and New York governor Andrew Cuomo about the idea. New York is currently the country’s epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Cuomo said he did not talk about any quarantine with Mr Trump.