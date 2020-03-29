All parts of UK on 'emergency footing' as chief medical officer warns coronavirus measures could last six months

All parts of the country are now on an “emergency footing” as the UK was warned it could be six months or longer before the country gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries told the daily government briefing there would be a review of lockdown measures every three weeks and warned numbers were likely to get worse before they got better.

The latest death toll of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus is 1,228, an increase of 209 on the day before.

A further 2,433 cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed in the UK, bringing the total to 19,522 .

When asked whether the country would be on lockdown for the next six months, Dr Harries said: “We actually anticipate our numbers will get worse over the next week, possibly two, and then we are looking to see whether we have managed to push that curve down and we start to see a decline.”

She added: “This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we’re all doing until we’re sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced – based on the science and our data – until we gradually come back to a normal way of living.”