Complainers in Alex Salmond court case ‘devastated’ after former FM acquitted

The women who made sexual assault allegations against Alex Salmond have told how they have been left “devastated” after he was cleared in court of all charges. But the nine women insisted they will not let the former first minister being acquitted define them – saying they hope their experience can lead to improved understanding of sexual harassment and assault. They also said that while the experience of taking the case to court had been “traumatic”, it had been the “right thing to do”.

In a joint statement, the nine women said: “While we are devastated by the verdict, we will not let it define us. “We hope through shining a light on our experiences, it will serve to protect and empower women in the future.” Their statement, issued by the charity Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “Today we want to send a strong and indisputable message that such behaviours should not be tolerated – by any person, in any position, under any circumstances.” The women spoke out almost a week after the former SNP leader was cleared of the 13 charges he had been facing – including an allegation of attempted rape – by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh. The complainers, who were identified in the trial only as Woman A, Woman B, Woman C, Woman D, Woman F, Woman G, Woman H, Woman J, and Woman K, said: “The jury has delivered a majority verdict on the charges brought against the former first minister. “We are devastated by the verdict. However it is our fervent hope that as a society we can move forward in our understanding of sexual harassment and sexual assault.” They recalled that Mr Salmond’s lawyer, Gordon Jackson QC, had quoted Woman H and said “his client should have been a ‘better man’.”

Alex Salmond, left, and his lawyer Gordon Jackson QC Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA