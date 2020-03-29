Consultant is first frontline hospital worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus

Colleagues have paid tribute to Amged El-Hawrani. Credit: PA

A consultant has become the first hospital frontline worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus. Colleagues have paid tribute to Amged El-Hawrani, who died on Saturday evening aged 55 at Leicester Royal Infirmary, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton have said. His family described him as a "loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend".

"His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both. He was the rock of our family, incredibly strong, compassionate, caring and giving," a spokesman for Mr El-Hawrani’s family said "He always put everyone else before himself. We all turned to him when we needed support and he was always there for us. He had so many responsibilities and yet he never complained. “Amged reached the very top of his profession and we know he made a difference to thousands of lives during his career. He viewed his role as a doctor as one of life’s most noble pursuits. "He was also a leader, who educated many doctors who have subsequently become ENT consultants. We are incredibly proud of the legacy he has left behind and all that he has achieved. “We would like to thank all those involved in his care for their kindness and compassion during his illness. They worked tirelessly for their patient, as he would have done for his own. “Losing Amged is devastating for our family. Life without him is impossible to imagine but together, we will do all we can to honour his memory and live how he would have wanted us to.”

NHS England said Mr El-Hawrani was the first confirmed hospital frontline worker to die. Credit: PA

Mr El-Hawrani’s son Ashraf said: “Most of my Dad’s time was dedicated towards his family, and the rest of that time was dedicated towards his profession. “He taught me the significance of respect and equality. He also stressed the importance of not worrying about the things I cannot control, which he displayed to me right up until the end of his life. “He did not seek the praise and approval of others, he was satisfied by viewing the positive effects of his actions and the wellbeing of his family. "I am incredibly proud to say that for 18 years of my life, Amged El-Hawrani was my father.”