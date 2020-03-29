Coronavirus rulebreakers: House parties and cross-country road trips

Police have apprehended alleged coronavirus rulebreakers across the country this weekend, the first since the lockdown measures came into force.

Members of the public have been found holding house parties and on cross-country road trips by officers in various parts of the UK and Ireland.

One motorist was stopped on the motorway with his wife in the boot of his car, having made a 224-mile round trip to collect a £15 eBay purchase, despite people only being told to make “essential” journeys.

The driver had travelled from Coventry to Salford to pick up the windows he had bought and was stopped by a motorway patrol on the return part of his journey.

His wife, unable to fit in the car alongside the windows, was found in the boot when they were stopped on the M6 in Cheshire.

A traffic offence report was written, according to the North West Motorway Police.