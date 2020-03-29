- ITV Report
Donald Trump says he won't pay Harry and Meghan's security costs after couple's move
US President Donald Trump has warned Harry and Meghan his administration will not pay for their security amid reports the pair have moved to Los Angeles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially quit as royals on March 31 and were believed to be ready to settle in Canada.
But after reportedly deciding to make their new home in LA , President Trump said the Sussexes "must pay” for their own security.
He tweeted: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.
“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.
"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection.
“They must pay!”
Harry and Meghan were said to have left their rented home in Vancouver, Canada on a private flight to the US before the border closed between the two countries last week.
Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are now said to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with the sunshine state’s Covid-19 containment measures.
The tweet by Mr Trump comes just days before the couple are due to officially step down as senior royals.
What will happen on March 31?
It's been referred to as "Megxit Day" - the day Harry and Meghan cease to be senior royals as they walk away from the monarchy.
From March 31 they will stop using their HRH styles.
No documents will be signed or laws passed and the decision will not be binding, but it marks a new phase in their lives.