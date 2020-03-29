Donald Trump says he won't pay Harry and Meghan's security costs after couple's move

US President Donald Trump has warned Harry and Meghan his administration will not pay for their security amid reports the pair have moved to Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially quit as royals on March 31 and were believed to be ready to settle in Canada.

But after reportedly deciding to make their new home in LA , President Trump said the Sussexes "must pay” for their own security.

He tweeted: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection.

“They must pay!”