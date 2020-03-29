Food parcels delivered to most vulnerable unable to leave home during coronavirus lockdown

The first food parcels have begun arriving at the doors of the most vulnerable people self-isolating at home for 12 weeks during the coronavirus outbreak.

An initial 2,000 packages were delivered over the weekend to those who cannot leave their homes as a result of severe health conditions putting them most at risk.

A total of 1.5 million extremely vulnerable people are being asked to shield themselves during the pandemic.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is writing to every household in the UK, urging the public to obey the lockdown and stay home during the "national emergency".