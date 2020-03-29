Frontline medical staff offered free places to stay by Airbnb

Airbnb has announced it will offer frontline healthcare workers free places to stay during the coronavirus outbreak.

The accommodation marketplace said it had teamed up with the NHS to expand a global programme which aims to house 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Homeowners who list their properties through Airbnb are able to opt in to the programme and offer an entire home, with Airbnb waiving all fees for the stays.

So far, nearly 1,500 places to stay have been offered in the UK.