Jack Grealish mystery after Range Rover crashes into parked cars during lockdown

An investigation has been launched after pictures of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish surfaced online following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars. West Midlands Police said they were called to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull on Sunday just before 10am where the two parked cars suffered minor damage. The force said the driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

A damaged white Range Rover after reports of a crash with parked cars in the Dickens Heath area of Solihull Credit: Jacob King/PA

Images surfaced online on Sunday of a damaged white Range Rover as well as a picture that appeared to show the Aston Villa captain in slippers and a bright blue hoodie. Less than 24 hours before the incident, the midfielder launched a video appeal for people to stay at home during the Government-enforced lockdown. In the video, he said: “To help save lives you must stay at home. “Only leave your house to buy food, buy medicine or to exercise and always remember to stay at least two metres apart. “This is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives.”

