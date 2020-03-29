SNP urges UK Government to ‘hit pause’ on Brexit during coronavirus pandemic

The SNP is urging the UK Government to “hit pause” on Brexit negotiations and seek an extension to the transition period in order to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The party’s Brexit spokeswoman, MP Philippa Whitford, said it would be irresponsible and “an act of economic and social self-harm” to continue “hurtling” towards the transition deadline. Post-Brexit talks with the European Union will continue this week despite the UK and much of the continent being on a coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will co-chair discussions via video conference as the two sides look at implementing what is in the Withdrawal Agreement once the transition period ends, which is due to happen on December 31.

Dr Whitford called on the UK Government to immediately seek an extension to the transition period. She said: “The Covid-19 outbreak has gripped us all – regardless of politics or borders – and it is vital that governments here in the UK and abroad work collaboratively to combat the pandemic. “Businesses, individuals and households across the UK are already under intense pressure and financial strain in dealing with the crisis – with many losing their incomes and a significant number of businesses facing an uncertain future. “It is impossible for businesses and others to prepare for life outside the EU while coping with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis at the same time, and many might struggle to survive the second blow of a hard Brexit at the end of this year. “Continuing talks and hurtling towards the transition period deadline would be irresponsible and an act of economic and social self-harm. “It is now vital that the UK Government hits pause on all Brexit negotiations and immediately seeks an extension to the transition period to remove the uncertainty and instability.” Downing Street has continued to insist that the Government will not ask to have the end-of-the-year deadline for a trade deal to be reached put back. When asked about a possible extension to the transition period on Friday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “In terms of the timetable, there is no change from our point of view.”

