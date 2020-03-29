Trump extends coronavirus shutdown as US death toll hits 2,400

President Donald Trump has said he is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as illness and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rise across the US.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires on Monday and Mr Trump had expressed an interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less affected by the pandemic.

But instead he decided to extend the measures to April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he had been too optimistic.

Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on movement and gatherings.