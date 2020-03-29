UK queues up for lifesaving ventilators from China

The UK has joined an ever-growing queue for lifesaving equipment from China as the response to contain the coronavirus outbreak continues.

With protective suits and masks – which some in the NHS complain are in short supply – and ventilators fast becoming a crucial commodity, the Government has looked abroad to boost supplies.

At Beijing Aeonmed in China, production is already at its limit to fulfil demand from around the globe.

Italy, Russia, Mongolia and Serbia were in the queue ahead of Great Britain for the ventilators saving lives from Covid-19.

Li Kai, of Beijing Aeonmed, said: "Several foreign countries have chartered flights to get our ventilators, but raw materials are becoming a problem, we are struggling to get raw materials from abroad."