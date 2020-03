Sunday is set to feel colder with some wintry showers to start the day.

Western parts of the UK will remain dry with some sunny spells but central and eastern areas will see some heavy, wintry showers.

Winds are picking up too, especially in the south, with temperatures dropping.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the double digits.

Tonight will remain breezy for most, with clear skies in the west and the chance of showers elsewhere.