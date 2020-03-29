What the papers say- March 29

Boris Johnson’s letter to every UK household encouraging “British spirit” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic dominates the nation’s papers. The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Express lead with the PM’s warning that “things will get worse before they get better”.

Sunday People says anything less than 20,000 deaths will be a “good result” for the UK.

The Observer reports that tougher lockdown measures may be necessary while The Sunday Times says the lockdown “must last until June”.

China faces a “reckoning” from Downing Street over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror says frontline NHS workers are pleading for more protective equipment as the pandemic worsens.

And the Daily Star Sunday is calling on citizens to look out for the nation’s bin collectors.