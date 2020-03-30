'Andra Tutto Bene': Hope shared across the world amid coronavirus pandemic says singer Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti's last album, which topped the charts, was called Singing to Strangers. It seems rather apt now. Because as with many other artists, tours, and promotional work on hold, Savoretti wanted to do something for his fans stuck at home, seeking distraction and entertainment. The impetus for him, was made doubly relevant, because of his family connections in Italy. He has watched with mounting dismay as parts of the country have been devastated by deaths due to coronavirus. He is half Italian and has been keeping close contact with his family there, who are in isolation and trying to stay safe.

So deciding to invite his fans in Italy to write a a song with him via Instagram was at first just a way of reaching out to them, letting them know he was in solidarity with them, as the UK experiences lockdown too. But as fans sent in lyrics to him, joining him online as he put them to music initially just as a fun exercise, what he got he says, were accounts of the hardship of separation, of families unable to see each other and the overriding belief that "andra tutto bene", that everything will be alright. That phrase has become the slogan for Italy in these desperate times, as the death toll climbs higher and hospitals are overwhelmed. In poignant scenes, fans played the song from apartments in deserted streets.

The song he and the fans created, was so powerful he says, that they wanted to do something more with it. Now he plans to release it to raise money for hospitals in places like Bergamo, the epicentre of the pandemic in Italy, and there are plans for an English translation to do the same here. Ultimately, Savoretti says, it is a song of hope, and he has been heartened to see fans across Italy record their own versions of the song and post them online. Andra Tutto Bene is a hope that is shared across the world he says, the spirit of those words, uniting us in such difficult times.