Asian shares continue to feel brunt of coronavirus pandemic

Asian shares started the week with fresh losses as the coronavirus outbreak continues to shut down travel and business in many parts of the world.

Japan’s benchmark dropped almost 4% and other regional markets were mostly lower. Shares in Australia rose after the government promised more recession-fighting stimulus.

US futures fell slightly more than 1% and oil prices were also lower.

Monday’s drop followed a decline of more than 3% on Wall Street on Friday despite hopes that a $2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) relief bill would ease the economic havoc brought by the pandemic.

“Sentiment once again took a turn for the worse going into a week of reckoning by means of economic fundamentals,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

“The rally seen for Wall Street last week may amount to little more but a relief rally with sentiment turning sour once again going into a fresh week.”