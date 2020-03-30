Australian arrivals' anger over conditions in hotel quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak

Travellers who are in quarantine in hotels across Sydney amid the coronavirus pandemic have said they are anxious about access to fresh air and receiving fresh meals.

It comes after around 3,000 international passengers at Sydney airport were greeted by police at the terminal on Sunday before they were checked for fever and escorted to hotels across the city.

The travellers are now expected to remain in isolation for 14 days after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all international arrivals must self-quarantine from Saturday.

Despite the £72 hotel room service tab, some have expressed concern about the lack of fresh air, cleanliness of rooms and the quality of the meals.

Among the complaints was one mother sharing a photo of a "self-care isolation pack" containing toiletries, teabags and tissues which she said "doesn't really help feed my toddler".