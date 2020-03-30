Cabin crew to join medics at NHS Nightingale

Cabin crew will join doctors and nurses in staffing the new Nightingale hospitals built to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS has said. Staff at Virgin Atlantic and EasyJet have been invited to volunteer at the new 4,000-bed clinic being built at the Excel centre in east London, and those planned in Birmingham and Manchester. Their salaries will continue to be paid by the airlines. Many first-aid trained cabin crew across the world have been grounded as countries have closed borders and cancelled flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic. EasyJet has already written to its 9,000 UK-based staff including 4,000 cabin crew trained in CPR to invite them to give their time to the NHS.

Ambulances at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Virgin Atlantic will begin writing to 4,000 of its employees on Monday and will prioritise getting in touch with those who already have the required skills. Those who join up will be given expert training and will then perform support roles such as changing beds under the guidance of trained nurses. St John’s Ambulance have already said that hundreds of people will give their time at the first Nightingale hospital in London. Corneel Koster, chief customer officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We are grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing in extremely challenging circumstances and we’re committed to doing all we can to support the national effort against the rapid acceleration of Covid-19.”

Work being carried out at the ExCel centre in London Credit: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street