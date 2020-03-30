- ITV Report
-
Spanish coronavirus death toll rises by 812 in 24 hours
A further 812 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Spain, Spanish media has reported.
A total of 6,803 people have now died in the country and 80,110 have been infected.
Hotels have been converted into makeshift hospitals, while a Madrid ice rink has been turned into a temporary morgue as the country battles to bury its dead.
The most recent daily death toll is down on the previous 24 hours when Spain saw its worse day for coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began with 838 fatalities.
Spain has suffered the second-highest death count in the world behind Italy which has recorded 10,779 deaths.
The death toll in Spain has doubled in a week, and the number of deaths in Spain rose from 100 to 1,000 faster than in Italy.
Spain's two-week lockdown under a national state of emergency was tightened on Monday and now only workers commuting to work related to health care and food production and distribution are allowed to travel.
Both Spain and Italy have demanded more European help as the continent faces its worst crisis since the Second World War.
While financial support may not yet be forthcoming, efforts are being made to co-ordinate the medical response across the continent; this week, the German airforce flew some seriously ill Covid19-positive Italians to be treated at German hospitals.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus