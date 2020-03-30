Spanish coronavirus death toll rises by 812 in 24 hours

A further 812 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Spain, Spanish media has reported.

A total of 6,803 people have now died in the country and 80,110 have been infected.

Hotels have been converted into makeshift hospitals, while a Madrid ice rink has been turned into a temporary morgue as the country battles to bury its dead.

The most recent daily death toll is down on the previous 24 hours when Spain saw its worse day for coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began with 838 fatalities.

Spain has suffered the second-highest death count in the world behind Italy which has recorded 10,779 deaths.