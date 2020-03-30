UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,408 as virus claims 180 more lives

The latest number of virus-related deaths in the UK include six more fatalities in Scotland. Credit: PA

Another 180 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,408. The number of people to have tested positive for the virus increased too, with 22,141 Covid-19 cases now confirmed in the UK - up from 19,522 the day before.

The latest figures come as the Prime Minister said the UK will get through the coronavirus crisis "together" after Britons were warned social distancing restrictions may last for at least six months. Of the latest UK total, 159 deaths were recorded in England where the total death toll among Covid-19 patients now stands at 1,284. Public Health England said all the patients were between 32 and 98-years-old. All but four of those who died after contracting the virus had underlying health conditions.

Ambulances assemble outside the NHS Nightingale hospital in London, a temporary site being built to cope with the rise in demand. Credit: PA

The latest number of virus-related deaths in the UK includes six more fatalities in Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a total of 47 patients in the country have now died after contracting Covid-19. Across Scotland a total of 1,563 people have tested positive for the virus as of 9am on Monday - an increase of 179 confirmed cases from the day before.

Ambulance workers wearing personal protective equipment. Credit: PA

In Northern Ireland, one more person has died after contracting coronavirus bringing the total death toll there to 22. Health authorities also reported 123 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of 9.58am Monday morning. A total of 533 people in Northern Ireland have now tested positive for the virus. Discrepancies between the latest figures in each nation and the UK total is as a result of different health authorities recording the data from different cut off points the day before.

A road closure sign in the Brecon Beacons urges the public to adhere to social distancing measures. Credit: PA

Wales reported 210 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of positive Covid-19 tests there to 1,451. Health authorities confirmed 14 more patients had died after contracting the virus, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 62. Elsewhere, health experts warned around one in four NHS doctors are off work sick or in isolation during the outbreak. Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said that about 25% of the doctor workforce is off - either with coronavirus or because a family member or housemate is ill.

Soldiers and private contractors help to prepare the ExCel centre, London, which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital. Credit: PA

It comes as cabin crew have been invited to join doctors and nurses in staffing the new temporary Nightingale hospitals built to deal with pandemic. Staff at Virgin Atlantic and EasyJet will be eligible to volunteer at the new 4,000-bed clinic being built at the Excel centre in east London, and those planned in Birmingham and Manchester. It follows a letter from Boris Johnson to every UK household that warning "things will get worse before they get better". In the letter, the Prime Minister urged the public to obey the lockdown and stay home during the outbreak. Mr Johnson described the crisis as a "national emergency".