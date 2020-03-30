Coronavirus Q&A: Tom Daley's lockdown with the stars

First up is Olympic diver Tom Daley, who talks us through his new daily routine.

As we all get used to spending a lot more time indoors, we will be speaking to a celebrity each week about how they are adapting.

What are your lockdown arrangements?

"I am living with my husband, son and mum together."

What is the best thing about lockdown?

"I am going to spend so much time with Robbie, my son, like I never would have imagined I was going to in the build up to an Olympic Games."

What is the worst?

"Not being able to go outside but everyone is in the same boat."

Do you have a new hobby?

"Making a poncho for Robbie, I love knitting, I love it, I could literally do it all day."

What’s your exercise routine?

"I get up in the morning, work out right away, as if you don’t do it first thing in the morning, it’s less likely that it is going to happen later in the day."