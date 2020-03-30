Dominic Cummings self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Dominic Cummings, the PM's chief adviser, is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms. Credit: PA

The prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating after developing coronavirus-like symptoms over the weekend, a Number 10 source has confirmed. Like other members of Boris Johnson's top team struck down by coronavirus, he will be staying in contact with the rest of Downing Street during his quarantine period. In self-isolating he joins the prime minister and the health secretary, who have both been diagnosed with coronavirus, and the chief medical officer, who is also in quarantine with symptoms. Mr Johnson, Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty all revealed on Twitter on Friday they had been forced to self-isolate - the PM and health secretary said they were experiencing "mild symptoms". Friday is also believed to be the last time Mr Cummings was seen on camera, when he was spotted running away from 10 Downing Street after the PM's diagnosis.

With three people close to the prime minister now self-isolating after contracting the illness, of feeling its symptoms, it now seems only a matter of time before others are struck down with the illness. On Saturday Scottish Secretary Alister Jack revealed he has developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus and is self-isolating. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel are known to have been near to the prime minister, close to the time he began to feel symptoms. His pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds, and the 93-year-old Queen - both considered vulnerable to the illness - are believed to have been out of physical contact with him for long enough to believe they're safe. Johnson says the UK will get through the coronavirus crisis “together” after Britons were warned restrictions on their lives may last for at least six months.