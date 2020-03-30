EasyJet grounds all flights due to coronavirus pandemic

EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said.

The Luton-based airline's portfolio of 344 planes will now remain grounded, a move which is said "removes significant cost" as the aviation industry struggles to cope with a collapse in demand caused by the outbreak of the virus.

In a statement, the airline announced: "As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, EasyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft."

The company has worked with union Unite to agree two-month furlough arrangements for cabin crew which means that crew will be paid 80% of their average pay through the Government job retention scheme. The deal will be effective from Wednesday.