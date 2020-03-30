Elton John joined by host of A-listers for live coronavirus concert from home

The hour-long living room concert saw performances from A-listers including Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys and Alicia Keys. Credit: FOX

Sir Elton John enlisted some of the biggest names in music to perform live from their homes in a televised concert in a bid to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort. The hour-long living room concert saw performances from A-listers including Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey. Sunday night's opening act was Alicia Keys, who performed on her purple piano from her living room. "This song is like a prayer, and I hope that we remember how resilient we are and how we defy the odds," said Alicia while sitting at a purple upright piano.

The concert came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced he was extending the voluntary national shutdown to April 30. Following the star-studded performances, Sir Elton, who postponed a string of tour dates due to the pandemic, ended the show with a message to fans. He said: "Stay safe, cherish your loved ones and when this is all over and done with, I'll be out there playing for you again." Grammy award-winning British star Sam Smith sang an a-capella from his bedroom in London of How Do You Sleep.

Demi Lovato appeared from her New York City home, playing the piano and singing a soulful version of Skyscraper. Camila Cabello, quarantined in Miami with singer Shawn Mendes, let her boyfriend play guitar while she sang My Oh My. Tim McGraw performed Something Like That while sitting on the end of his home pool's diving board. Despite the wind in the background, and a cameo by his dog, McGraw was impressed, saying "we could do a whole concert like this". Backstreet Boys also performed their 1999 hit I Want It That Way from five different locations.

Ellen DeGeneres admitted to "wearing the same sweat pants three days in a row" at home. The talk show host introduced H.E.R. for a solo guitar performance across the country in her New York City living room. The performers encouraged viewers to support two charities which are helping victims and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic including Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. "Everyone out there fighting to keep us safe is such an inspiration," said John. The performer did produce his son's keyboard to sing a few lines from "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" to end the concert.