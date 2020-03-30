Global firms speed up automation after Covid-19 forces employees to stay home

Nearly half of top bosses in 45 countries across the world are speeding up plans to automate their businesses as workers are forced to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some 41% of respondents in a survey by auditor EY said they are investing in accelerating automation as businesses prepare for a post-crisis world.

The news comes just days after new figures showing that 3.3 million people have filed for unemployment in the US.

The record figures raise serious worries about the economy, having jumped from less than 300,000 the week before.

“The human cost is the most tragic aspect of this crisis, not only in terms of the lives lost, but also the number of livelihoods at risk,” said Steve Krouskos, at EY.