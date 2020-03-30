£75 million pledged to help rescue Britons stranded abroad amid coronavirus lockdowns

Dominic Raab held the daily coronavirus press conference on behalf of the government. Credit: 10 Downing Street

Tens of thousands of Britons stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdowns will be rescued after an agreement was reached between the Government and commercial airlines, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said. Mr Raab said the government had negotiated with airlines including British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan, to fly home "tens of thousands" of stranded British travellers, where commercial flights are no longer possible. Mr Raab said the Government will provide up to £75 million in financial support to enable special charter flights to bring home stranded Britons from places where commercial routes do not exist. Mr Raab, who was taking the lead on the government's daily Covid-19 press conference, said chartered flights from priority countries took place over the weekend and would continue this week. Priority countries include Peru, India, South Africa, Ghana, Tunisia, China, Japan, Cuba, and Ghana. He said an “unprecedented” number of British travellers were trying to return to the UK and "hundreds of thousands" had already been assisted by the government.

He said a Foreign Office call centre offering support to Britons abroad received 15,000 calls last Tuesday, the highest number on record - it is usually called 1,000 times a day. “So we boosted our resources, we have redeployed people to our call centre, we’ve tripled our capacity," he said. “Yesterday, the call centre answered 99% of calls and helped thousands of British travellers get the answers they need.” Mr Raab said the priority on charter flights would "always be the most vulnerable" – including the elderly or those with pressing medical needs. He said priority would also be given to countries where there are large numbers of British tourists trying to return to the UK. “Once special charter flights have been arranged, we will promote them through the Government’s travel advice and by the British embassy or High Commission in the relevant country," he said. The announcement came amid growing pressure from Brits stranded in countries such as Vietnam, India, Laos and Panama, who have been unable to get home due to worldwide lockdowns. He said 150,000 UK nationals had been assisted in getting home from Spain, 8,500 from Morocco and 5,000 from Cyprus. “We’ve not faced challenges like this in getting people home from abroad on this scale in recent memory,” he added.

At the daily coronavirus press conference, which now takes place in a digital format, Dominic Raab was flanked by Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Valance and Director of Health Protection for Public Health England, Professor Yvonne Doyle. Credit: 10 Downing Street

“British travellers who want a seat on those flights will book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company. “We have designated £75 million to support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the costs down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK.” Several social media users criticised the government for its slow response to stranded Britons, with one person branding the Foreign Office a "shambles". Another user suggested the government should feel "shame" over its failure to bring his son home from Nepal, and compared the UK to Germany - a country that claims to have repatriated more than 160,000 of its nationals. Another user stranded in Laos, who has been appealing to the Foreign Office for help, wrote on Twitter how Germany had responded to his pleas for help quicker than the UK. Sam Jermy told ITV News the Asian country is "going into national lockdown from Wednesday" and he's worried he will be left without any options. He says the embassy in Laos has been "hardworking" but he feels it doesn't have a lot of "power or leverage with UK government". While it is believed thousands of Britons are stranded abroad, several landed at Heathrow Airport on Monday morning after being repatriated from Peru by the government. But they have complained at their "confusing and stressful" experience trying to be repatriated by the government.