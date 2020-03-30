'It's a medical warzone': Medics feel strain as US braces for coronavirus death toll that could top 100,000

The battle against the spread of coronavirus the US is intensifying and many medics on the frontline are feeling the strain.

President Donald Trump talked just five days ago about the possibility of opening America by Easter Sunday, but has now extended restrictive social-distancing guidelines until the end of April.

The death toll in the nation could exceed 100,000 people, Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said.

One doctor working at a hospital in the heart of the virus zone, in Brooklyn in New York described the situation as "a medical war zone".

“Every day I come in what I see on a daily basis is pain, despair and healthcare disparities,” she said, speaking from Brookdale Hospital.

“We are scared too, we’re fighting for your lives and we’re fighting for our own lives.

"We’re trying to keep our head above water and not drown.”