Linda Lusardi discharged after battling Covid-19

Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi has returned home after a stay in hospital with Covid-19, her husband Sam Kane has said.

Lusardi, 61, and Kane, 51, were admitted to hospital with the disease around March 19.

While Kane was discharged a few days later, Lusardi’s condition was considerably worse.

Kane provided updates on her status to worried fans, revealing she was breathing with the help of oxygen equipment, while Lusardi herself tweeted she had “never felt this ill”.

However, Kane tweeted on Sunday night that Lusardi had recovered sufficiently to be sent home, saying: “So blessed to be spending tonight with my beautiful girl at home by my side. God bless the NHS. So happy to have her home.”