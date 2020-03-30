- ITV Report
-
Man jailed for spitting at Brighton police officers while claiming to have coronavirus
A man has been jailed for spitting at three police officers in Brighton while claiming to have coronavirus.
Peter Davy, 65, unemployed, of Albion Street, Brighton pleaded guilty to all charges over the incident on Saturday – including three of assault, the CPS confirmed.
He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £50 compensation to each of his victims.
Elsewhere, A 30-year-old man has appeared in court after allegedly spitting at a special constable while claiming to be infected with Covid-19, Northamptonshire Police said.
Jamie Tidy, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after an incident at Northamptonshire Criminal Justice Centre, on Sunday.
Tidy was remanded into custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he will next appear on June 9.
A third man appeared in court after allegedly coughing and spitting at a police officer while claiming he had coronavirus, Hampshire Police said.
Scott Sleet, 42, of Dursley Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The alleged incident happened in Olinda Street, Portsmouth, at 10.10pm on Saturday.
Sleet appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was bailed with conditions to appear at a further hearing on May 12.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your areawith our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All thecoronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus