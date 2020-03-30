Man jailed for spitting at Brighton police officers while claiming to have coronavirus

A man has been jailed for spitting at three police officers in Brighton while claiming to have coronavirus.

Peter Davy, 65, unemployed, of Albion Street, Brighton pleaded guilty to all charges over the incident on Saturday – including three of assault, the CPS confirmed.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £50 compensation to each of his victims.

Elsewhere, A 30-year-old man has appeared in court after allegedly spitting at a special constable while claiming to be infected with Covid-19, Northamptonshire Police said.