New 2021 dates confirmed for Tokyo Olympic Games

The Tokyo Olympics will take place between July 23 and August 8 next year after they were postponed due to the accelerating coronavirus pandemic.

The Paralympic Games will now take place from August 24 to September 5, the International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday, following a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

A decision to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis was taken last week by the IOC and the Japanese government.

The new dates are exactly a year after those originally planned for 2020, a decision taken to minimalise disruption to the international sporting calendar and allow time for qualifying rounds.

The IOC said the new dates would give health authorities and those organising the Games the "maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."