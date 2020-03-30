People will appreciate life more after pandemic, comedian claims

Kevin Bridges has said he thinks people will appreciate the simple things in life more once the coronavirus pandemic is over. With venues around the country shut, comedians are among those feeling the effects the lockdown is having on business. He is using the quieter time to come up with new material for a future tour.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Bridges said he thinks once the outbreak is over people will take more time to enjoy the things they once took for granted before the restrictions were brought in. He told the PA news agency: “It’s a really sad time but I hope we can get through it and get back to normal. “I think people will appreciate life a bit more and focus on the bigger things and appreciate just being in the pub or going to a park or a comedy club, things you take for granted.” The Scottish comic is using technology to keep in touch with people and is planning to make good use of the quieter time writing new material. He said: “I’m working on a new tour with new material so I will be back to writing, I’ll be sitting in the house thinking of jokes.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.